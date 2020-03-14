-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is $0.14. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 106.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IONS shares. ValuEngine raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

IONS traded up $4.08 on Monday, hitting $48.41. 1,439,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,868. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.84.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $65,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,552.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,055 shares of company stock worth $369,110. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,179,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,187 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,035,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,802,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,743,000 after buying an additional 1,181,004 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13,213.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 489,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after buying an additional 485,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,790,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,006,000 after buying an additional 374,736 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.