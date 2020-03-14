$0.21 EPS Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 82.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BBBY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7,607.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 16,596,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,008,106. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $925.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.55. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.17%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

