$0.73 EPS Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.81. Comcast posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Comcast.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $4.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.33. The company had a trading volume of 64,975,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,274,475. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $179.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average is $44.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comcast (CMCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.