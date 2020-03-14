$0.75 EPS Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) to report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share.

CHRW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.85.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $2.26 on Monday, hitting $62.37. 2,201,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,598. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.50 and its 200 day moving average is $78.46. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $57.25 and a 52-week high of $91.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

