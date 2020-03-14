$0.96 EPS Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.94. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

In related news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $3,845,647.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 402,017 shares in the company, valued at $24,864,751.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,919.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,972.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 237,902 shares of company stock worth $14,633,923. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $4,493,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $364,997,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,521,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,598. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $47.75 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

