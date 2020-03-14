$0.96 EPS Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.94. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

In related news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $3,845,647.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 402,017 shares in the company, valued at $24,864,751.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,919.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,972.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 237,902 shares of company stock worth $14,633,923. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $4,493,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $364,997,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,521,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,598. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $47.75 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.