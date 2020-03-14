$1.00 EPS Expected for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. MSC Industrial Direct posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $108,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 29,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $2,247,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,478 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,323 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $47,374,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,981,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSM traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.29. 1,644,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,094. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $86.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.76.

MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

