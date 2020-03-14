$1.33 EPS Expected for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) to announce $1.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.35. Fidelity National Information Servcs reported earnings of $1.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will report full-year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Servcs.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.41.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,104 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $11.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,707,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,290. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.59 and its 200 day moving average is $138.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 52 week low of $104.87 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $80.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

