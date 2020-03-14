$1.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will announce $1.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Cerner posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $5.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CERN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cerner from to in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cerner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.26.

In other Cerner news, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $13,930,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,176.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,974,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 729.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,323,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,141 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,479,000 after acquiring an additional 432,192 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,930,000 after acquiring an additional 404,600 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,370,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,956. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average is $70.84. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

