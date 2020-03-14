$1.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) will report $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78. Old Dominion Freight Line posted earnings of $1.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year earnings of $8.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.04 to $9.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.59 to $10.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $182.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.77.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $10.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,376. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.31. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $130.87 and a twelve month high of $227.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 24th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, February 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, March 23rd.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total transaction of $74,790.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,397.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

