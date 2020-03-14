$1.96 EPS Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will report $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15. Thor Industries posted earnings of $1.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,039,000 after acquiring an additional 209,739 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,802,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,954 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,863,000 after acquiring an additional 918,447 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,214,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,241,000 after acquiring an additional 187,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,074,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,767 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THO stock traded up $4.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,523,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,016. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.58. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $42.05 and a 1-year high of $89.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

