111,504 Shares in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Bought by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 111,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,021,000. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 8.6% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Seascape Capital Management owned 0.39% of Pimco Total Return ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 57,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,906,000 after buying an additional 91,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

BOND stock traded up $2.11 on Friday, reaching $107.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,702. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $104.26 and a 52 week high of $114.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.89.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.