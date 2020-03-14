112,520 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 112,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Shares of PDEC stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,558. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.60. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $27.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.