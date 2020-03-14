112,520 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2020

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 112,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Shares of PDEC stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,558. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.60. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $27.37.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.