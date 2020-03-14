13,973 Shares in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Bought by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000. Kansas City Southern comprises 1.5% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3,831.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at $264,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $624,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KSU shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Shares of KSU stock traded up $13.06 on Friday, hitting $127.61. 1,438,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,436. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

