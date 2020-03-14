14,121 Shares in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Bought by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,114,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,940,000 after purchasing an additional 234,697 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,091,000 after buying an additional 920,777 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,551,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,329,000 after buying an additional 39,265 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,151,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,714,000 after buying an additional 102,703 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,244,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,099,000 after buying an additional 173,397 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total value of $846,672.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,587.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,654 shares of company stock worth $8,386,467. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

NYSE COF traded up $9.21 on Friday, reaching $72.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,656,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.84. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $61.08 and a 12 month high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.