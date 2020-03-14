14,121 Shares in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Bought by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,114,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,940,000 after purchasing an additional 234,697 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,091,000 after buying an additional 920,777 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,551,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,329,000 after buying an additional 39,265 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,151,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,714,000 after buying an additional 102,703 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,244,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,099,000 after buying an additional 173,397 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total value of $846,672.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,587.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,654 shares of company stock worth $8,386,467. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE COF traded up $9.21 on Friday, reaching $72.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,656,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.84. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $61.08 and a 12 month high of $107.59.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.
Capital One Financial Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
