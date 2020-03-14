1,897 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000. Alphabet accounts for about 1.8% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,060,000. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,201,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Alphabet by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 214,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,433,000 after acquiring an additional 152,600 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Nomura lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,520.93.

GOOGL traded up $102.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,214.27. 4,040,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,190. The stock has a market cap of $834.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,421.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,323.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

