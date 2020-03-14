$2.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will post $2.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.72 billion. Canadian National Railway reported sales of $2.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year sales of $11.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.14 billion to $11.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.85 billion to $12.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canadian National Railway.
Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,612,000 after purchasing an additional 277,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 80.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,441,000 after purchasing an additional 160,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $7.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.25. 1,662,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.52 and its 200 day moving average is $90.64. The firm has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $68.25 and a 1 year high of $96.53.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.18%.
Canadian National Railway Company Profile
Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.
