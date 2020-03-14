$2.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will post $2.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.72 billion. Canadian National Railway reported sales of $2.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year sales of $11.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.14 billion to $11.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.85 billion to $12.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,612,000 after purchasing an additional 277,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 80.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,441,000 after purchasing an additional 160,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $7.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.25. 1,662,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.52 and its 200 day moving average is $90.64. The firm has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $68.25 and a 1 year high of $96.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.18%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

