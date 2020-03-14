24,037 Shares in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Acquired by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Unilever by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

UN traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.47. 7,835,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,703. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.63. Unilever NV has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $63.62. The stock has a market cap of $88.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UN. HSBC cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Unilever to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

