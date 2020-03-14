2,800 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Chevron comprises approximately 0.1% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halsey Associates Inc. CT increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.19.

CVX stock traded up $7.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.42. The company had a trading volume of 23,190,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,193,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $72.86 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $156.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

