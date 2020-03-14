$3.59 Billion in Sales Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) will announce sales of $3.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.73 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $3.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year sales of $15.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.76 billion to $15.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.33 billion to $16.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. BidaskClub raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,201,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,598. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $57.25 and a 52 week high of $91.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

See Also: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.