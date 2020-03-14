31,899 Shares in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Purchased by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management acquired a new position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,078,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,505,000 after buying an additional 4,923,126 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 486.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 859,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,855,000 after purchasing an additional 712,900 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 36,653,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,566,000 after purchasing an additional 669,273 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 525.9% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 357,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,838,000 after purchasing an additional 300,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,987,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,137,000 after purchasing an additional 217,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.28. The stock had a trading volume of 11,898,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,604. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.26. AstraZeneca plc has a 1-year low of $36.83 and a 1-year high of $51.55. The stock has a market cap of $103.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. ValuEngine raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.68.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

