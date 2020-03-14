337 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 337 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,972,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,050.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 63,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,272,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,903,000. 33.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total transaction of $41,932.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,626.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $104.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,219.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,694,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,030. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,422.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,324.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $835.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

