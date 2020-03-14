3,464 Shares in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Purchased by Snow Capital Management LP

Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,441,441,000 after buying an additional 2,288,084 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,399,000 after purchasing an additional 512,569 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,702,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,174,000 after purchasing an additional 930,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,333,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,576,000 after purchasing an additional 396,334 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.27.

NYSE:TRV traded up $5.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,602,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,264. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $99.19 and a one year high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

