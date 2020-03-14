3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Hits New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 44966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

Specifically, EVP Radhika Krishnan sold 6,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $61,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DDD shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $770.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.96.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $164.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.45 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,333,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,739 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 51,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,247 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

