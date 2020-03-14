3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 44966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

Specifically, EVP Radhika Krishnan sold 6,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $61,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on DDD shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of 3D Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $770.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.17.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $164.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.45 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. On average, analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in 3D Systems by 245.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3D Systems by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

