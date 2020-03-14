$40.88 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) will report $40.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.65 million to $41.10 million. Heritage Commerce reported sales of $33.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $163.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $158.46 million to $166.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $167.68 million, with estimates ranging from $158.25 million to $173.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.65 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 26.46%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HTBK shares. TheStreet lowered Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 10,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,340.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Hallgrimson purchased 8,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,290.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 35,700 shares of company stock valued at $403,537. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 744,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 283,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 217,626 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 1,281.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 610,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 566,380 shares during the period. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $10,632,000. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 352,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,599. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $485.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. This is an increase from Heritage Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.60%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.