$405.44 Million in Sales Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will post sales of $405.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $400.70 million to $410.00 million. Graco posted sales of $404.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.61 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Graco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In related news, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $5,409,969.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,306.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,814,582.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 389,886 shares of company stock worth $21,167,849. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Graco by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Graco stock traded up $3.80 on Wednesday, reaching $46.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,907,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,560. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. Graco has a 52-week low of $42.65 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

