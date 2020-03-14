52,243 Shares in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Purchased by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,243 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,591,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Workday by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,203,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $855,675,000 after buying an additional 186,403 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,209,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,891,000 after acquiring an additional 177,775 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Workday by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,005,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,308,000 after acquiring an additional 256,447 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 952,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,642,000 after acquiring an additional 63,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Workday by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 914,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,437,000 after acquiring an additional 42,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.40.

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $6.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,734,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,550. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 1.42. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $125.04 and a 12 month high of $226.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.70.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 291,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total value of $50,008,412.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $848,145.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,766 shares of company stock valued at $55,763,534. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

