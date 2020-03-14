$845.97 Million in Sales Expected for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) to post sales of $845.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $832.60 million and the highest is $867.90 million. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $690.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year sales of $3.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.15 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.18.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $101,697,086.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $922,553.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,160,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,242 shares of company stock worth $102,636,235 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,194,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,718,000 after purchasing an additional 107,069 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7,273.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 45,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

TPX stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.11. 1,132,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.75. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.06.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

