$956.06 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) will report $956.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $932.56 million to $969.00 million. Spirit Airlines posted sales of $855.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $4.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAVE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

Spirit Airlines stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $15.08. 6,250,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,917. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $58.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.79.

In other Spirit Airlines news, SVP Thomas C. Canfield bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $50,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine P. Richards bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.24 per share, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

