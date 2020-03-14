989 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 21.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 234.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 788.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Booking by 801.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded up $140.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,421.33. 1,153,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,377. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,280.00 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,821.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,944.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $22.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 97.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,260.00 to $1,870.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective (down from $2,250.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,340.00 to $2,225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,971.67.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

