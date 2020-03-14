9,971 Shares in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Acquired by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,971 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nice by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nice during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nice by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nice during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nice by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552 shares in the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nice to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Nice from $156.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.75.

Nice stock traded up $7.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.55. The stock had a trading volume of 353,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,174. Nice Ltd has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $183.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.02). Nice had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $431.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nice Ltd will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

