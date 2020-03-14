AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,613 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,045 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,046 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,940,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,494,000 after acquiring an additional 228,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,192,000 after purchasing an additional 79,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

Shares of ABBV traded up $6.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.37. The stock had a trading volume of 21,854,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,813,263. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.59 and a 200 day moving average of $82.65. The company has a market cap of $123.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

