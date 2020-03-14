Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ARAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accuray from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Accuray from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,762. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.51 million, a P/E ratio of -86.46 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. Accuray has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $4.96.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $98.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.45 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accuray will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $28,520.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,644 shares in the company, valued at $501,238.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Accuray by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,926,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 35,804 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accuray by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,308,000 after purchasing an additional 95,888 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Accuray by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 3,512,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Accuray by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,447,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 593,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Accuray by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,058,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 186,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

