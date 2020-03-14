Adam Weinstein Buys 35,000 Shares of New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) Stock

New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) CAO Adam Weinstein bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,321.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Adam Weinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

On Monday, March 9th, Adam Weinstein bought 25,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $286,250.00.

New Mountain Finance stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.27. 1,973,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,234. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $964.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price target on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,854,000 after acquiring an additional 616,426 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 1,691,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,238,000 after acquiring an additional 70,337 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,037,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,250,000 after acquiring an additional 128,610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 838,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after acquiring an additional 186,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 837,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 106,170 shares in the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.