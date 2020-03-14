ADAMANT Messenger Price Tops $0.0088 (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 13th. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, IDCM and BiteBTC. ADAMANT Messenger has a market cap of $739,037.91 and approximately $34.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00037758 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000131 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 103,911,165 coins and its circulating supply is 83,769,155 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im . ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @



ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDCM and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

