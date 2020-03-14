ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 203.21% and a negative net margin of 260.92%.

NASDAQ:ADMA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.16. 3,532,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,787. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $137.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.81.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 4,563,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $15,972,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman purchased 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,998.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 4,623,698 shares of company stock valued at $16,182,943 in the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.