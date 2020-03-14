Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Lifted by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,527 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Change Path LLC grew its position in Adobe by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Adobe by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,589,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its position in Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,982 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $50.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $335.50. 8,922,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,815,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $252.03 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $355.88 and a 200 day moving average of $312.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total value of $970,680.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 42,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,850,309.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.60.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.