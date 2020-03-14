Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ ADVM traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.33. 2,768,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,592. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98.
In related news, Director James Paul Scopa purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $157,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
About Adverum Biotechnologies
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.