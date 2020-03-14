Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.33. 2,768,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,592. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98.

In related news, Director James Paul Scopa purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $157,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADVM. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies to in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

