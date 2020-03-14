Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of AMTX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 25,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,966. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

