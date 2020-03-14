Aeon Market Cap Achieves $1.51 Million (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last week, Aeon has traded down 42.6% against the US dollar. Aeon has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $621.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.0951 or 0.00001755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Bittrex and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00709619 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006652 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000133 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

