Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million.

Agenus stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,894,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,254. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $340.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.55. Agenus has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $4.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Agenus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

