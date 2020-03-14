AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Issues Earnings Results

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.74), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $60.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.90 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%.

Shares of NASDAQ AGFS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.46. 119,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,948. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.70. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $3.94.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

