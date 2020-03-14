Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 95.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,799 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.12% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $62,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.56.

NYSE:APD traded up $18.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.36. 2,180,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,692. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.48 and a 1-year high of $257.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.52%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

