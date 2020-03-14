Aj Teague Acquires 10,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) CEO Aj Teague purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,935,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,030,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Aj Teague also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Aj Teague purchased 19,700 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00.

NYSE:EPD traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $15.52. 21,835,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,129,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $7,040,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

