Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Snow Capital Management LP

Snow Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,170 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 113.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 32.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGI stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,650,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,072. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. Alamos Gold Inc has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $7.78.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.77 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGI. ValuEngine raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson lowered Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.11.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

