AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $44.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AlarmCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AlarmCom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.40.

AlarmCom stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.49. 979,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,586. AlarmCom has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.54.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $140.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.63 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 194.90%. AlarmCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AlarmCom will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 75,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $3,463,910.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Q. Reynolds, Jr. sold 12,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $581,364.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,118 shares of company stock worth $4,958,615 over the last three months. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AlarmCom by 70.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 32,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AlarmCom by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,775,000 after purchasing an additional 15,894 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in AlarmCom by 3.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AlarmCom by 30.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in AlarmCom by 12.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

