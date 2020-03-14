Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,602. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market cap of $70.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALDX. ValuEngine cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

In other news, CEO Todd C. Brady acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $116,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,419.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

