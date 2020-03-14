Algorand (ALGO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $76.15 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $106.33 million and approximately $76.15 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00003011 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, BitMax and CoinEx. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 54% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Algorand

Algorand’s total supply is 3,185,335,742 coins and its circulating supply is 654,063,899 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

