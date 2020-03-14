Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Primavera Capital Management Ltd

Primavera Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,736,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 31.1% of Primavera Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Primavera Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.11% of Alibaba Group worth $580,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 85.8% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 52.0% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $10,034,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.29.

BABA stock traded up $8.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.00. 23,378,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,826,688. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The company has a market capitalization of $493.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.