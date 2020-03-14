Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.27. Align Technology posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year earnings of $6.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $7.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $9.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on ALGN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.42.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 791.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology stock traded up $15.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.88. 1,201,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,661. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $169.84 and a 52-week high of $334.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.09.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

